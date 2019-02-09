Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's Church
71 Broad Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Celestine Lehmann-Haupt Charleston - Celestine Lehmann-Haupt, 83, of Charleston, South Carolina, departed this life Thursday, February 7, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 in St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Celestine was born July 27, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late John Preston Frost and Laura Green Frost. Brilliant, unconventional and irreplaceable, she was a poet, artist, conservationist, friend to the poor, lost and lonely and a member of St. Michael's Church. Celestine is survived by her husband, Carl of New York, NY; daughter, Jane H. Maybank (Alexey Grigorieff) of Charleston, SC; son, J. Preston F. Maybank (Marina) of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Frances F. Hutson of Charleston, SC; and four grandchildren: Holt, Dmitri, Olivia and Sasha. Memorials may be made to Coastal Conservation League, PO Box 1765, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019
