J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's Church
71 Broad Street
Charleston, SC
Celestine Lehmann-Haupt Charleston - The Funeral Service for Celestine Lehmann-Haupt will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 in St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to Coastal Conservation League, PO Box 1765, Charleston, SC 29402. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019
