Chandella L. Armstrong BRONX, NY - Mrs. Chandella L. Armstrong, 56, of Bronx, New York, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. The funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 1110 Camp Rd., Charleston, SC. 29412. Mrs. Armstrong will be laid to rest in Stempoint Cemetery, Charleston, SC. The viewing will be this evening at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where the family will be receiving friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Lindley Armstrong; two children, DeNeja Armstrong and Kymani Armstrong; parents, Shirley and George Carter; brother, Douglass Branham, II; uncle-brother, Phillips Gaillard, loving-in-laws and a host of relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2019