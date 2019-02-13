Charles Seymour Goldberg Charleston - Charles Seymour Goldberg, Esq., 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Harriet Lauper Goldberg entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 13, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive at 1:30 p.m. Interment following will be in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville). Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL. Charlie was born December 16, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late George Goldberg and Jeannette Altman Goldberg. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the USC School of Law. Charles was a United States Army Veteran and was a retired attorney with the Steinberg Law Firm. He was a member of Synagogue Emanu-El. He married Harriet Lauper in 1961. Later that year, Charlie was recalled into the army during the Berlin Wall crisis, and spent the next year as a Spec 4 in Hampton, Virginia as a member of the 942nd Transportation Unit. After active duty, he was commissioned as a Captain in JAG. Charlie's love of his life was his beloved wife Harriet. He always depended on her for anything mechanical or math related. While dating in New York, he watched her fix a flat tire in her evening gown. Love at first sight. Charlie was very active, mostly in leadership roles. He is a past president of the Charleston County Bar, past president of the Charleston Lawyers Club, and past Chairman of Bridging Broad Street. Charlie was a chairperson of the City of Charleston's Planning and Zoning Commission under Mayor Joe Riley. He was involved in many Jewish organizations and served as president of all of the following groups: Jewish Community Center, Synagogue Emanu-El, Hebrew Benevolent Society, Hebrew Orphan Society, Dan Lodge, B'nai Brith. Charlie practiced law for 57 years practicing in matters of probate law, real estate, including heirs property, partition actions, and closings. Of those years, he practiced 33 of them with The Steinberg Law Firm. After retirement he took classes at the College of Charleston, played duplicate bridge, and played poker with his friends for over 40 years. Most of all Charlie was the consummate gentleman. Charlie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Harriet; two sons: Michael Goldberg (Nancy) of Dallas, TX and Steven Eric Goldberg (Amy) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sisters: Helene Scharff of Atlanta, GA and Faye Miller of Columbia, SC; six grandchildren: Emily Goldberg, Henry Goldberg, Owen Goldberg, Jason Goldberg, Alec Goldberg and Neal Goldberg. Memorials may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, South Carolina 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary