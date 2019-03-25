Lt. Charles William Hiers, Jr. Charleston - Lt. Charles William Hiers, Jr., 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Ruth Patricia Nunamaker Hiers entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 24, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road, James Island at 3:00 p.m. Charles was born December 27, 1932 in Bamberg, South Carolina, son of the late Charles William Hiers and Helen McMillan Hiers. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a retired Lieutenant with the S.C. State Highway Patrol. He was a member of the SC State Troopers Association and a member Harbor View Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Hiers of Charleston, SC; Son, Charles W. Hiers, III., (Jill) of Clinton, MS; grandchildren, Caroline Hiers, and Garrett Hiers of Clinton, MS. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Lynn Hiers, son, James Olin Hiers and sister, Mary Adrienne Hiers. Memorials may be made to Harbor View Presbyterian Church, 900 Harbor View Road, James Island, SC, 29412 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary