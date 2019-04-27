Christopher Lebaron Black RAVENEL, SC - Christopher Lebaron Black, 48, entered into eternal rest 4/24/2019. "Chris" was born in Charleston, S.C. on 4/21/1971 to William and Matilda Black. He had 2 daughters, Courtney Neece and Brittany N. West, 2 grandsons, a brother, a sister, and a grandmother, Olah H. Perry. A visitation will be held at Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Rd. in Adam's Run, S.C. on 4/28/2019 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. followed by burial. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019