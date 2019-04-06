Dr. Cindy Lee Hanson Mt. Pleasant - Dr. Cindy Lee Hanson, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born on November 6, 1955 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Dr. L. Jay Hanson and the late Muriel Paul. Cindy joins her mother and stepmother, Alice Hanson, in heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Lee Henggeler, son-in-law Andrew Campos, grandson Camon; her son, Jay Henggeler, daughter-in-law Kat Henggeler, as well as her father; sisters, Charlene Flatgard, Janie Hanson-Ernstrom and Clarissa Fasano, and brothers, Dr. Michael and John Hanson. Dr. Hanson graduated summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota and received her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Memphis State University. She pursued a successful academic career, holding professor positions at several universities, including the Medical University of South Carolina. As a researcher, she published groundbreaking studies documenting the resilience of children with juvenile diabetes and their families. Cindy was of strong faith, a gifted painter, loving mother and talented writer. She published 'A Beloved Bird' trilogy - a Christian children's book series inspiring hope and imagination. A Celebration of Life service will be held at East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464; on Monday, April 8 at 10 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Holt International - a Christian organization uniting families with children who really need them. Both of Cindy's children were adopted from Seoul, South Korea through Holt International. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary