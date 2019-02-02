Claire Dixon Mehrtens Charleston - Claire Dixon Mehrtens, 89, of Charleston, died unexpectedly Thursday, January 31, in a local hospital surrounded by her family. The Memorial Service will be at 2 pm Monday, February 4, in the Rodenberg Chapel, Franke at Seaside. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. A private burial directed by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel will be held in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Born Elizabeth Claire Dixon in Charleston April 18, 1929, she was the eldest daughter of the late William Harold and Elsie Schwartz Dixon. Claire was a lifelong resident of Charleston and Sullivan's Island. She was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and Circle 6. She attended Mitchell School, Memminger High School, and Limestone College, and worked at Maybank Insurance Company for many years. She had many lifelong friends and especially enjoyed time spent with the "Dirty Dozen". Surviving are her sister, Joan Dixon Wilcox of Mt. Pleasant and sister-in-law, Shirley Musgrove Dixon of Richmond, VA; her nieces and nephews, Tammi Wilcox Spelman (Richard) of Sullivan's Island, Herbert Dixon Wilcox of Mt. Pleasant, Karen Dixon Gunn (Randy), and Anne Marie Dixon Houghtaling (Scott) both of Richmond, VA; and her great-nieces and nephews, Elizabeth and Caroline Spelman, Fischer and Tanner Gunn, and Ella and Chase Houghtaling. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Mehrtens; her son, John Henry "Hank" Mehrtens Jr.; granddaughter, Allison Holst; brother, William H. Dixon; brother-in-law Herbert Wilcox; and of course "Missy" her beloved pug. A special thank you to all her caregivers at Franke at Seaside. She loved you all dearly. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403, or Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary