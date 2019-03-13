Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cloe Maxine Harvey DeLoach. View Sign

Cloe Maxine Harvey DeLoach ESTILL, SC - Mrs. Cloe Maxine Harvey DeLoach (95) passed away quietly and joined her Lord on March 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Friday, March 15th in the Mt. Carmel Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Peeples - Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 - 7 PM Thursday in the chapel in Hampton, located at 300 Mulberry St. Cloe was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a loving and efficient Navy partner who took care of her husband and family through numerous assignments and deployments. She was born in Fairfax, SC, to Hoyt Bowers Harvey and Viola Olive Bishop Harvey. She grew up in rural Allendale County and graduated from Fairfax High School. Cloe worked for the Civil Service in both Charleston, SC and Washington, DC during WW II, marrying her wartime sweetheart, Ralph H. (Sam) DeLoach upon his 1945 return from the Pacific Theater of Operations. While Sam was mostly off combatting forces of evil, Cloe raised and nurtured their four children. In her spare time she served as a Contract Administrator at the Charleston Naval Supply Center. Following her retirement in 1975, she enjoyed camping (especially at Edisto Beach), fishing, shelling, crafts, and grandparenting, and then great-grandparenting. Cloe is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, CPO (Ret) Ralph H. (Sam) DeLoach, USN. She and Ralph returned to his hometown of Estill, SC in 1997 to enjoy their golden years among childhood and church friends. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Methodist Church and was active with the Young at Heart group. Cloe also enjoyed her memberships in several book clubs in the Estill area. She leaves behind two sons, COL (Ret) Samuel L. DeLoach, USA (Judy) of Ravenel, SC and Daniel H. DeLoach (Debra) of Hollywood, SC as well as two daughters, Donna D. Bender (Douglas) of Atlanta, GA, and Sherri D. Smith (Michael) of Jacksonville, NC. Cloe was a proud grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren: Gina H. Elliot, James R. Hicks, Aaron H. DeLoach, James D. DeLoach, and Robert Cole Ward, as well as great-granny to five world class great-grandchildren: Grayson Elliot, Ouita Elliot, Mark Portress DeLoach, Samuel DeLoach, and Aubree Ward. We will miss you, Mickey, Mom, B-momma, and Granny. Thank you for all you were and all you did. Your courage, strength, and determination set the bar high for we who follow. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Mt. Carmel Cemetary Fund. Visit our guestbook at



