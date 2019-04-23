DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino, USN, (Ret.) Meggett, SC - DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino, USN, (Ret.), 85, of Meggett, South Carolina, husband of Ligaya Zarate Aquino entered into eternal rest Monday, April 22, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 26, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 in Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd at 10:30 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held later. Conrado was born December 20, 1933 in Camiling Tarlac, Phillipines, son of the late Gaudencio Aquino and Petra Valdez Aquino. He was a retired Petty Officer First Class with the U.S. Navy serving 20 years. He was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church and the church choir. He was a member of Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ligaya Zarate Aquino of Meggett, SC; three daughters, Cherylene A. Prickett (Dode) of St. Matthews, SC, Rowena A. Livingston (Ed) of Houston, TX, Livia A. Aban (Ed) of Beaverton, OR; sister, Melba A. Sumaong of Toronto, CN, and seven grandchildren, Harrison A. Prickett, Fuller D. Prickett, Sydney B. Livingston, Tyler Q. Livingston, Alex A. Aban, Grayson A. Aban, Emelie A. Aban. Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church Choir, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary