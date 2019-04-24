|
DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino, USN, (Ret.) Meggett, SC - The family of DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino, USN, (Ret.) will receive friends Thursday, April 26, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 in Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd at 10:30 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held later. Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church Choir, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019