Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrado Aquino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino USN, (Ret.)

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino USN, (Ret.) Obituary
DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino, USN, (Ret.) Meggett, SC - The family of DT1 Conrado Valdez Aquino, USN, (Ret.) will receive friends Thursday, April 26, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 in Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd at 10:30 a.m. Prayers of Final Commendation and Farewell will be held later. Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph's Catholic Church Choir, 1695 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now