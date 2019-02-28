|
Constance Chapman Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Constance Chapman are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM with the family hour from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mrs. Chapman is survived by her husband, Leroy "Tiss" Chapman; children, Metrovelle Denmark (Valerie), Leroy Chapman, Jr. and La'shownia Chapman; two grandchildren; siblings, Donald Reid (Jackie), Raymond Reid, Shelia Reid, Karen Mack (Steven), Marilyn Duff, Wanda McPherson Taylor and Johnathen McPherson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2019