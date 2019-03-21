In Loving Memory Of MRS. CYNTHIA MAUREEN GILLIARD BUCKNER June 27, 1947 ~ March 22, 2009 Nothing can be more precious to us than the beautiful memories we have of you. So sweet and your blessed smile. We Love you Cinny Rev. A. L. Buckner, sons TC and Jovan, grands Tyona, Tyler and Destiny, Siblings, The Gilliards, Rodgers and Chapman Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 22, 2019