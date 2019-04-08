Dallas S. Deer, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Dallas S. Deer, Jr., (Pepaw), 94, long time resident of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Wilhelmina "Boofie" Seyle Deer (Memaw), died Sunday, April 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Dallas was born February 14, 1925, in Beaufort County, South Carolina, one of five children of the late Dallas S. Deer, Sr. and the late Mary Elizabeth Allen Deer. He served in the United States Army, was a former employee of Gulf Oil Corporation and owned and operated Washpot Laundromats. Dallas was a member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his daughter, Judy D. Singleton (Dee) of Goose Creek, SC; grandson, Dallas S. Singleton (Bridgette) of Hanahan, SC; great-grandchildren, Lauren Singleton, Kaitlyn Dallas Shaw (Austin), Cameron Singleton and Cole Singleton. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Trey S. Singleton in 2018, and his siblings. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary