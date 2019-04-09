Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dallas Deer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dallas S. Deer Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dallas S. Deer Jr. Obituary
Dallas S. Deer, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Dallas S. Deer, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, at 2:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now