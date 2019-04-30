Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Damon Tremaine Alston

Damon Tremaine Alston N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019, Mr. Damon Tremaine Alston Residence: N. Charleston, SC. Mr. Alston is the son of Ms. Marie L. Watson and Mr. Bobby Steed; father of Jaedon Alston and Damon Alston, Jr.; and the brother of Ms. Angela Dingle, Mr. Walter Watson, and Mr. Vincent Hamilton. Mr. Alston was 35 years old and a Fork Lift Driver. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 1, 2019
