J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Northwood Church
4020 2nd Avenue
Summerville, SC
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Northwood Church
4020 2nd Avenue
Summerville, SC
Interment
Following Services
Carolina Memorial Park
David Allan Bannan


1958 - 2019
David Allan Bannan Obituary
David Allan Bannan N. Charleston - -A Celebration of David Allan Bannan's life will be held at Northwood Church, 4020 2nd Avenue, Summerville, SC 29486, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 am. Visitation with the family will be held at the church 10:30 am until the time of the service. The interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted and gifts can be made in his memory to Northwood Church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements entrusted to: J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2019
