David Leon Hinson Charleston - David Leon Hinson, 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Cathy Hinson, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 6, 2019. His funeral service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street at 2:00 p.m. Interment, churchyard. Family and friends are invited to gather for a reception in the church fellowship hall immediately following burial. The family will receive friends Friday in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. David was born October 24, 1949, in Charleston, South Carolina. For most of his life, 55 years, he was a professional musician (drummer/percussionist). He was a math/science teacher for 29 years. He taught in Dorchester District 2 at Flowertown and Newington elementary schools and River Oaks Middle School. He was a professional tour guide/storyteller for Bulldog Tours for 18 years. He was best known for his pub, food and ghost tours. He was a graduate of St. Andrews High and Charleston Southern University. David played music all of his life and brought joy to those who heard him play. He performed in the symphony, played the blues and jazz, locally and elsewhere. He was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon of the church and performing music at the "Seconds Please" Tea Room at Second Presbyterian Church. His hobbies were gardening, boating, computers and of course, being with his family. His greatest joys in life were his daughters, Ashley and Meredith and his granddaughter, Caleigh. The family takes great comfort in knowing that he has gone to his heavenly home to be reunited with his daughter and his family. David impacted the lives of many in all aspects of his life and shared his joy and love for life with everyone, especially his wife of nearly 44 years. All who knew him were blessed by his gracious nature, his sense of humor, and his true Southern charm. He will be greatly missed! He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Ashley Amanda Hinson; parents: Edith S. Hinson and Mendel G. Hinson, Sr.; brother, Mendel G. Hinson, Jr.; and infant sister, Sharon. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Wimberly Hinson of Charleston, SC; his beloved daughter, Meredith Anne Mosny (Joseph) and his darling granddaughter, Caleigh Ezra Mosny, both of Charleston, SC; brothers: Gary S. Hinson (Margaret) of Springfield, VA and Randal G. Hinson of Charleston, SC; two nieces; one nephew; four great-nephews; one great-niece; and mother-in-law, Mary Wimberly. Memorials may be made to the Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.