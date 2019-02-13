David Preston Massie Charleston - David Preston Massie, 36, beloved son of Danny and Tita Massie and brother of three adoring siblings and their children, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, as a result of injuries sustained in a pedestrian accident on Maybank Highway on January 29, 2019. Born in Vicksburg, MS, David attended Bishop England High School for three years but returned to Kingsport, TN, where he had previously lived to graduate with friends. He went on to earn his college degree from Western State University in Gunnison, CO. A gifted and passionate competitive snowboarder and instructor, he later worked in sales for Burton Snowboards. For many years he managed Burton's summer demo and training facility on Mt. Hood, OR where he made friends with many international and Olympic team members, including American Gold Medal winners from the past two winter Olympics. Snowboarding was a complete joy for him as was cooking. At the time of his death he was a chef at Oku restaurant on King Street in Charleston. His other passions were music, world travel, photography, art, following the Tennessee Volunteers and being with his siblings and his six nephews and nieces. David was a committed and registered organ donor. He was a living donor three years ago donating one of his kidneys for his oldest nephew and at the time of his own death donating by pre-arrangement his body as gifts for transplant and medical research. David was a giver all through his all-too-brief life and was blessed by countless loyal friends who speak of his sweet spirit, his generous nature, his good humor and his heart of gold. He was a member of First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. David is survived by his parents, the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Daniel W. Massie (Tita) of Sullivan's Island, SC; three siblings: Dr. R. Vaughan Massie (Meg) and children Mac and Anne Fenton of Aiken, SC; Maria Massie (Vince Fortner) and her children Liam and Lyla Hagan of Knoxville, TN; and Dr. Natalie Massie Gregory (Josh) and children Della and Mo of Mt. Pleasant, SC. A memorial service for Mr. Massie will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street. Visitation will follow in the Mollie Wier Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the MUSC Foundation (Living Donor Institute-Research), Dept. of Surgery, 96 Jonathan Lucas Street, (MSC 613-CSB 420), Charleston, SC 29425 or to First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary