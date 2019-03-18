Deborah Brown-Grayson Charleston - The family of Mrs. Deborah E. Brown-Grayson announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:00AM at Nichols Chapel AME Church 57 Kennedy St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Johnson Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Brown-Grayson will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3:30-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Deborah is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 19, 2019