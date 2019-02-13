Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Knight Grant. View Sign

Deborah Knight Grant GREENSBURG, LA - Deborah Knight Grant entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2019 following a prolonged illness. She was 68 years old. Deborah was born in Charleston, SC to the late Thomas Amair Knight and Maree Lois Hill Knight. She is survived by her children, Heather Anmaree Marchand and Jaime Grant Escobar, her Mother Maree Lois Hill Knight, and her grandchildren Amber Leigh Brown, Wyatt Wayne Marchand, Lila Blake Escobar, and great-grandson Jacob Carmine Edwards, brothers Thomas G. Knight, Kenneth A Knight, and Michael W. Knight, and 4 nephews. Deborah was a graduate of The College of Charleston. She taught school in Charleston and Hilton Head, SC as well as Savannah, GA. Deborah's final resting place will be Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made in Deborah's name to the at . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2019

