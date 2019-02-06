Deborah Thompson Childers St. George, SC - Deborah Thompson Childers, widow of Tony Glen Childers, Sr., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, February 8, 2019, at St. George Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Howard Proveaux and Reverend Roger Smoak officiating. Burial will follow in the St. George Cemetery. Pallbearers will be KJ Carter, Michael Brownlee, Billy Brinson, Kurt Tumbleson, David Childers and Brian Moore. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Deborah was born on January 7, 1957, in St. George, a daughter of the late Carlisle Johnston Thompson and Dorothy Elizabeth Blackwell. She was a 1977 graduate of Harleyville-Ridgeville High School, seamstress with Carolina Girls Wear and a member of the St. George Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving are her sons, Tony "Glen" (Crystal) Childers, Jr., Reevesville and Mark Childers, St. George; three grandchildren, Brayden, Zachary and Jesse Childers; brothers, Carlisle (Kim) Thompson, Jr., Summerville and David L. Thompson, Reevesville; and a sister, Jo Allen T. Winter, Cottageville. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019