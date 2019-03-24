Dolly Legare Coleman Mt. Pleasant - Dolly Legare Coleman, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Henry Andrew Coleman, Jr. died Thursday, March 21, 2019. Her daughter Athena Irland will hold a Funeral Service Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road at 12:00 pm and her daughter Christina Culp will host her Graveside Service in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm. Christina Culp will receive friends in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm and Athena Irland will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Dolly was born August 3, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Rupert W. Legare and the late Thelma Camelia Coste Legare. Dolly Dimples spent her entire life working for and in the community she loved. She led a life dedicated to community service and enjoyed a successful career running her own catering service. Dolly also worked with her husband, Henry, operating Coleman's Hardware. She was the former Assistant Director of the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department and program monitor for the Senior Center at Alhambra Hall and the Snowden Community. She was also the first female crossing guard in Charleston County. Her main crossing was at Moultrie High School but when needed would handle Mt. Pleasant Academy and Whitesides Elementary. During her life, she was active in the PTA-serving as a Publicity Chairman, Membership Chairman, and Vice President and received a Life Membership for her service. Dolly was a member of the American Business Woman's Association, Marshland Chapter. She was the "personality" and baker at The Cookie Bouquet in Mt. Pleasant from 1992-1998, owned by her daughter Athena Irland. Dolly was the first Girl Scout Troop Leader in S.C. to have her scouts perform a proper American Flag Burning Ceremony at the Mt. Pleasant Recreation Center. She was also a Sunday school teacher at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and a Youth Counselor with the Church of the Holy Cross of Sullivan's Island where she was also one of the first female ushers. In her spare time, Dolly also sold cemetery property and memorials for Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. In 1973, Dolly was honored to be inducted into the "Personalities of the South" which honors America's leaders in recognition of their past Achievements, Outstanding Ability and Service to Community and State. If Dolly was here and you asked her what her greatest achievement was in her life, she would tell you raising her children. She is survived by one son, Johnny I. Psaras (Sandra) of Mount Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Christina Dolly Culp (Harry E.) of Neeses, SC and Athena L. Irland of Huger, SC; seven grandchildren, Brandy S. Culp, Sarah A. Harrell, Johnny U. Culp, Harry E. Culp, III, Marie Psaras, Suzanne Utley, and Christine Psaras; and ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary