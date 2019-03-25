Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant
750 Long Point Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
View Map
Dolly Legare Coleman

Dolly Legare Coleman Obituary
Dolly Legare Coleman Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Dolly Legare Coleman are invited by her daughter Athena Irland and son, Johnny Psaras to her Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Seacoast Church Chapel - Mount Pleasant, 750 Long Point Road at 12:00 pm and her daughter Christina Culp will host her Graveside Service in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens at 2:00 pm. Christina Culp will receive friends in J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm and Athena Irland and Johnny Psaras will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2019
