Dolores Joyce (Bidlack) Wells Snellville, GA - Dolores Joyce (Bidlack) Wells, 81, born May 15, 1937 in Reading, Michigan, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family following a belated Christmas gathering. Dolores, but known to all her friends, as Dee, and husband Gary of 57 years, raised three children in Jackson, Michigan, before moving to Missouri and finally settling in Snellville, GA in 1988. Dee, in her younger days, was an avid bowler and has always been a fun-loving card player. She also loved to dance, travel, and garden and loved the sun coming through her clean windows in order to watch her birds. She never met a stranger and her infectious smile, love of life, and having a good time, touched everyone she knew. She had a great love of family and many cherished friends. She was a dedicated, fun-spirited soul, and was an active volunteer for 28 years at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA. Dee is predeceased by her loving husband Gary in 2012. She is survived by her three children, Dennis & Nancy Wells, Ladson, SC, Sheree Wells, Winder GA, Barbara & Ken Peck, Grayson, GA., three grandchildren, Benjamin Wells, Nicole & Mark Baxter, Briana & TJ Gross and 6 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Elizabeth, Shelby, Alfred, Bentley & Jameson and many treasured nieces & nephews. Service will be held at Faith Community Church, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019. 800 Grayson Pkwy., Grayson, GA. Visitation from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one or all of the following organizations. Faith Community Church, PO Box 160, Grayson, GA 30017, Grayson United Methodist Church, Handy Hands Ministry, 555 Grayson Pkwy., Grayson, GA 30017, Knights of Columbus Council 6629, PO Box 2747, Summerville, SC 29484. Please take a moment to sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
2246 Wisteria Drive
Snellville, GA 30078
(770) 979-5010
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019
