Dona Beth Dowling CHARLESTON - Dona Beth Dowling, 63, died Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her home in Charleston, SC. She was born in Atlanta and grew up in Albany, GA. Survivors include her son, Ashley Abt of Baconton, GA, her son, Austin Abt of Charleston, SC, her daughter, Lily Abt of Alexandria, VA, parents, Glenn and Dot Dowling of Albany, a sister, Nina Dowling Payne of Auburn, AL, a brother, Glenn Dowling Jr. and wife, Kristina, of Covington, GA, numerous nieces and nephews, and many students at St. Johns High School who loved "Miss D". She taught art for many years at St. Johns High School on Johns Island, SC. Her students won numerous art awards and college scholarships with her guidance. Dona was a National Board Certified teacher in Art and taught the first AP Art History class at SJHS. A memorial service is planned for February 10, 2-4 PM at James Island County Park Picnic Porch Shelter. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2019