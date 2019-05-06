Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Appel. View Sign Service Information Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta 1307 Georgia Avenue North Augusta , SC 29841 (803)-278-1181 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Appel North Augusta, SC - Funeral Services for Mr. Donald Appel, 63, who entered into rest May 3, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock at the Posey Funeral Chapel with Rev. James D. Dennis, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. A second service will be conducted Friday afternoon at 3 o'clock at East Cooper Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant, SC, with Rev. Conrad Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held at a later date. Mr. Appel was a native of Mt. Pleasant, SC, having made North Augusta his home for the past 42 years. He was a part of the last graduating class of Moultrie High School and was a graduate of Clemson University. Mr. Appel was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was employed with the Savannah River Site as a mechanical engineer with over 40 years of service. He had a passion for life and was an avid cyclist. His love for life and the sport of cycling was contagious. Mr. Appel took great joy in competitive cycling but always found time to share his advice and insights with new riders. His knowledge in the field of engineering led him to innovate and produce cycling accessories. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Stanley Appel. Survivors include two sons, Brian (Joanna) Appel, North Augusta, SC, David (Kaitlin) Appel, Simpsonville, SC; a daughter, Jennifer (Beau) Samuelson, Augusta, GA; his mother, Ruth Appel, Mount Pleasant, SC; seven grandchildren, Mia Samuelson, Elizabeth Samuelson, Emma Appel, Haley Appel, Avery Appel, Victoria Appel, Caleb Appel; and a special friend, Lidia Murdy, Aiken, SC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wheel Movement,



