Donald " Don" Gene Buscaglia Summerville - Donald "Don" Gene Buscaglia, 81, of Summerville, husband of Carolyn Butler Buscaglia, passed away on April 10, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483. There will be a private committal service held at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery in Springfield, PA at a later date. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Donald was born on January 1, 1938 in Windber, PA, son of the late Anthony and Genevieve Buscaglia. Donald was a veteran of the US Army and enjoyed playing pool at the Summerville Senior Center, wood carving and Bonsai Trees. Survivors in addition to his wife Carolyn are: one daughter: Donna Stier (William) of Millsboro, DE; three grandchildren: Catherine Pincus; William Stier, Jr. and Lindsay Norberg; one great-grandchild: Abigial Broker; two brothers: Gerald Buscaglia (Nancy) and Thomas Buscaglia (Nancy); step-children: Steve Broker (Sandi), Ed Broker (Wendi) and Anne Price. He was predeceased by one son: Donald Buscaglia, Jr.; one sister: Lois Falcone; and one brother: Robert Buscaglia. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.