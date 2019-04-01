Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lynn Jones. View Sign

Donald Lynn Jones CHARLOTTE, NC - Donald Lynn Jones, age 61, died of cardiac arrest in his home on March 29, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Donald is survived by his wife, Brenda Bridges-Jones; his daughters, Emily (Scott) Rouse of Palm Harbor, FL; Allison (Jason) Petralia of Greenville, SC; and Erin Jones of Columbia, SC; his step-sons, Alex (Alyssa) Bridges and Stephen (Christina) O'Connor, both of Columbia, SC; and his brother, G. Dennis (Linda) Jones of Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his father, George T. Jones and his mother, Jean Walton Jones of Moncks Corner, SC. Donald was born on April 12, 1957 at the Charleston Naval Hospital in Charleston, SC. He graduated from Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, SC in 1975 and Clemson University with a BS degree in Civil Engineering in 1980. He attended graduate school at the University of South Carolina. For the past eleven years, Donald has been employed by Shaw/CB&I/Westinghouse Nuclear in Charlotte, NC as a Civil Engineer specializing in Coatings. He was previously employed by SCE&G at the V.C. Summer Plant in Jenkinsville, SC and by Duke Power in Charlotte, NC. He was a member of the Piedmont Chapter of The American Nuclear Society and The American Society of Civil Engineers. Donald was an adoring husband and a wonderful father to his three daughters, step-father to Brenda's two sons; and grandfather to nine grandchildren who adored him. He was an avid Clemson fan and bicycler. Don's life will be celebrated on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Pine Island Park, 150 Pine Island Club Road, Lake Murray, Columbia, SC. Dress is casual. Visit our guestbook at



