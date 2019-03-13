|
Donald R. Bennett Summerville - Donald Rudolph Bennett, 71, of Summerville, husband of Carol Evelyn Lightsey Bennett, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. The visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at Parks Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o'clock. The funeral service will be held Saturday morning, March 16, 2019 in Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 10 o'clock. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 2900 Rocky Pointe Drive, Tampa FL 33607. Donald was born on November 11, 1947 in Charleston SC, a son of the late Reeves and Carrie McMillan Bennett. Donald was a member of the Old Fort Masonic Lodge, Omar Shriner's and member of the Dorchester Shrine Club. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising money for the Shriners and having a good time. Donald is survived by his wife Carol Lightsey Bennett of Summerville; daughters Jennifer Bennett, Dawn Bennett and Dana Bennett-Garvin (David), all of Summerville; sister Pat Smith (Rudd) of Summerville; and four grandchildren, Jamison, Aubree, Annalee and Kennedy. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2019