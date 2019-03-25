Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Blanding. View Sign







Donna Blanding N. Charleston - Donna Jean Blanding is survived by her mother Vertina Duckworth her late father Eugene Duckworth, her devoted husband Arnold Blanding, her siblings, Verna Mitchell, Vicki Wright, Vera Taylor, Mitchell Duckworth, Michael Duckworth, and loving children Marshelda Dozier, Brett Floyd, Brandon Floyd, and Justin Cooper. Donna Jean Blanding's life began on May 5, 1963 and our angel got her wings March 22, 2019. Donna was born in Danville, IL, but came to know Charleston, SC as her home. Donna is survived by her loving mother Vertina Duckworth and her late Father Eugene Duckworth, her devoted husband Arnold Blanding, and her children,Marshelda Dozier, Brett Floyd, Brandon Floyd, and Justin Cooper. Donna lived her childhood in Danville, Il, where she graduated from Danville High School in 1981. Donna birthed her eldest son Brett in 1983, and at that point she dedicated her life to being a mother who would raise her child to be a great man. It was Donna's greatest joy to enter into motherhood, and two years later in 1985 Donna birthed another son Brandon, and made the same promise to provide a life that would shape her sons into great men. During this time Donna worked at a hospital in the Danville area as a dispatcher, and put any of her other efforts into motherhood. In 1988 Donna decided to take up the torch of her siblings before her, and she enlisted in the US Army. Donna's army career lasted for the better part of a decade. Her time in the army took her all over the world, and this in turn evoked her love for traveling the world. Donna was able to travel to Arizona, New York, Korea, Maryland, Hawaii, England, and many other places. Donna's travels were numerous, and her career in the US Army was just the beginning of the adventure for Donna. She was able to take her sons along on the majority of these trips, so she was raising a family of adventurers all while making her own life an adventure. In 1998, Donna had set goals that would take her beyond life in the military, and she wanted to pursue a career that was a bit more fulfilling for her life and her dreams. During this time Donna departed from military service, and relocated her family to the low country area. She sought out a church home as her spiritual beliefs too were of the highest importance. Donna's relationship with God is what carried her through life, and she knew she would need a church home to carry on that relationship. She found that home in August of 1998 when she became a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Throughout the years Donna was taking night classes toward earning her undergraduate degree. It was always a goal that she had put in front of herself. Education was of the utmost importance to Donna, and in 2002 she obtained her Bachelor's degree from Limestone College. Not only had Donna set her sights on achieving her educational goals, but she had begun fervently focusing on her career in government servitude while working for the US Department of State, in dispersions. Donna obtained many accolades while working with the State Department, and was able to add to the many adventures she had already journeyed on. Donna's career lasted for 17 years and took her to 22 different US embassies around the world. Donna believed that love heals all things, and she had worked so hard as a mother that she didn't have much time to find the love that she needed. As her sons grew older that gave her more time to focus on herself and her needs. In 2000, she met a man who would become the partner she had longed for, he would change her life in ways she may have not ever even imagined. Not only her life, but the life of her sons as well. It was at this time that Arnold Blanding became a part of Donna's life and Donna a part of his. They were inseparable almost immediately, and Arnold worked hard to earn Donna's heart. As he had already decided from their initial phone conversation that this was the woman for him. Arnold's courtship of Donna was the stuff of movies, and eventually Donna was just as in love with Arnold as he was her. It was important to Donna that any man who came into her life be willing to take up the mantle and build on her family. Arnold was willing to do that and then some. Not only was Arnold courting Donna, but Brett and Brandon as well. Donna wanted the family unit to be the center of their relationship. While not always easy Arnold and Donna worked together to make their family a tightly knit group. Arnold himself had two wonderful children Marshelda and Justin. Donna in turn built a loving relationship with Arnold's children the same way he had done with her sons. The highlight of the relationship between Arnold and Donna was their wedding day on September 29, 2001 Arnold and Donna became one. It was an event shared with all their family and friends. Donna was able to have the fairytale wedding that she had always dreamt of, and even more than that she was blessed with the family life that she had always wanted for herself and her sons. Donna and Arnold found a family home in North Charleston, and that home became the cornerstone of the Blanding/Floyd family. Donna was living out her life's dreams, and achieving all the goals that she had placed in front of herself. Donna also injected the adventurer's spirit into Arnold. At times Arnold would venture with Donna on her embassy journeys, but other times they would just pack up and take trips that were just for the two of them. Many of their adventures included their children, other family members and friends. Their adventures are too many to list, but Arnold and Donna built an almost 18yr relationship on family, love, and adventure. Donna was a person who was going to make her best effort to be at every major life event for all the people in her life. Donna was secretly her own life historian. Documenting all of her adventures while capturing memories for others, and framing the importance that the people she loved shared in her life. Donna attended every graduation, wedding, baptism, and whatever other major life events that she could. She loved to see the people around her grow and succeed, and build their own lives. As diligent a worker she was, she was more diligent in living a life that exuded love and wisdom. If you had the pleasure of knowing Donna you knew that you were a friend from the first moment, she laid eyes on you, and that she was going to be there for you through thick and thin good times and bad. Donna was informed of a new and different journey that herself and her family would have to embark upon. In 2008, Donna received her first diagnosis of breast cancer. Rather than have a time of gloom and sadness. Donna had made up her mind that cancer was not going to determine her emotional state. She made her mind up that this part of her life would be a journey in servitude, volunteerism, strength, and valor. Donna dedicated this part of her life to not only beating cancer, but conquering it altogether. Donna wanted to find a cure, and she did everything in her efforts to push the needle closer to doing just that. Donna was determined to conquer cancer, and she proved to everyone that though her exterior frame was petite that true gladiator strength is inside. Donna more than anything was a warrior in life, in prayer, in motherhood, and in love. A verse that Donna recently sought out in the book of Job says, "You clothed me with skin and flesh, and knit me together with bones and sinews. You have granted me life and steadfast love, and your care has preserved my spirit." Job 10:11-12. While our daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and friend may be gone from the body, she is ever present with the Lord. Thank you to everyone for your out pouring of love, acts of kindness during this difficult time for our family. A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. The burial will take place in Mount Zero Baptist Church Cemetery, (7827 Paxville Highway, in Manning, SC) following the service at 2:30 pm. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, (843) 797-2222 is handling the services for Mrs. Blanding. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2019

