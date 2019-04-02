Donna Jean Rhea Dickinson Charleston - Donna Jean Rhea Dickinson of Charleston, SC, wife of James Lee Dickinson, was called home to the loving arms of our heavenly Father on April 1, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Jean was born on September 11, 1944 in Darlington, SC to Earl Henry Rhea Sr. and Miriam Britt Rhea. Over the course of her life Jean was blessed in many ways. Among those blessings, she held closest to her heart, her family who she valued and loved unconditionally. When Jean met Jim at a young age, she had found her soulmate to whom she has been married for the past 57 years. God blessed that union with two daughters, Rachel Renee' and Donna Marie. Jim and Jean always loved and supported each other and together they built a wonderful life for themselves and their children. Jean was a true matriarch; a dedicated and strong wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was loved immensely and her advice and opinions were held in high regard. The intense love that she gave, the values she instilled, and the lessons she taught will live on within her family for many generations to come. Her strong presence here on earth will be greatly missed, but we will carry her with us always. Jean was predeceased by her parents and her sister Carolyn English. She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters, Rachel Connolly and Donna Reindollar (Fred); grandchildren, Gavin Griffith (Kiersten), Jaime Reindollar (Frances), Robbie Connolly (Katawna), Dalton Reindollar (Maggie), and Mckenna Reindollar (Trey); great-grandchildren, Liam and Aislin Connolly and Graye Griffith;siblings, Bubba and Bobby Rhea, Vicki Jackson, and Robin Rhea; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary