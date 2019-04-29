In Loving Memory Of DONYELLE TYQUON FOLK February 24, 1994 ~ April 30, 2002 It's been 17 years since you left But your spirit is within We wake up everyday thinking about you again You said "Nothing else is hotter than Summer and Spring". The things you taught us transformed into better things. Our mind and soul still sees you through the gold of the sun The better things we know through you protrays an image to see... Because your never done. Love always Your Parents, Siblings, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 30, 2019