Dora Wiley Pinopolis, SC - Dora was the daughter of Olin Leo Purvis and Ada Cox Purvis, born November 2, 1922 in Darlington, SC. She entered her heavenly life on February 1, 2019. She attended elementary school at Fairwood Elementary in Columbia then in Darlington; Junior High in Florence and graduated from St. John's High in Darlington, SC. As the eldest of 6 children, she began helping her family and others early in life. She was a tennis player in High School, and even won the state doubles tennis match with coach, Bill Cain, who was originally from Pinopolis. She and her late husband, William Harvey (Bill) Wiley met in Pinopolis Methodist Church. She was attending because she was residing with the Hucks family, who attended services there. An interest they both had in tennis helped to build their relationship. Dora graduated from Winthrop College in December 1943 with BS in Physical Education/Biology then earned an MA Education from The Citadel in 1975. She began her teaching career at Macedonia High in January 1944 as Physical Education Teacher, serving as coach of men's basketball team for a time since many men were in service at that time. Schools served: Macedonia High Jan 44 - June 47, Cross High Jan 47 - May 53; Berkeley High Sept. 53 - June 58; North Charleston High Sept. 58 - June 63; Berkeley Jr. High and Middle School Sept 63-June 75. Dora became Science Supervisor for Berkeley County in September of 1975, retiring from that position in 1987 after 43 years of helping to shape young lives. She continued sharing her love for teaching and her knowledge with other teaching professionals throughout South Carolina for several years after her retirement. She was an active member of Pinopolis UMC, serving as president of UMW, a member of the choir, teaching Sunday School until in her early 90's, and on various church wide committees. Longtime member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Kappa Iota (Teachers Societies), Pinopolis/Moncks Corner Book Club, Environmental Education Society of SC, The Berkeley County Historical Society, The Berkeley Museum, Lowcountry Daylily Club and Berkeley Artists Guild. Serving in various roles with each through the years. She is survived by her children: Betty W. Hadden (Butch) of Simpsonville SC, William H. "Bill" Wiley II (Vivian) of Chester SC, David P. Wiley (Larissa) of Canton GA; two brothers: Ted Purvis (Mildred) and Rev. Dr. Don Purvis (Peggy), of Hartsville,SC; Five Grandchildren: Heather W. Privette (Heath), Dr. Faith W. Cromer (Bran), Casey Hadden (Gillian), Dr. Kyle Hadden (Alison), JD. Kevin Hadden; and Eight Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 yrs, Bill Wiley; a sister Ollie Ann Stanley (Bill); two brothers, Olin Leo Purvis II (Lib) and Marshall Tris Purvis (Mary Ann); one great-granddaughter. The family extends special thanks to Clara Hampton and her team of care givers for their loving care and compassionate nurturing over the last 5 1/2 years. Her funeral will be 2:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, February 5, 2019, in the Pinopolis United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Berkeley Memorial Gardens, directed by DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Pinopolis United Methodist Church or The Berkeley County Historical Society. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Funeral Home Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Inc. - Moncks Corner

Funeral Home Details

