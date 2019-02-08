Doris Arlene Pottieger Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Doris Arlene Pottieger are invited to attend her Celebration of Life at Hibben United Methodist Church, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Dr. Ray Litts and Rev. Cheryl Enders officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to remember Doris by contributing to the Capital Campaign of Hibben United Methodist Church, 690 Coleman Rd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Hibben United Methodist Church
690 Coleman Blvd
Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
