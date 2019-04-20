|
|
Doris Crawford Goose Creek - Doris Blanche Crawford, 85, of Goose Creek, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Doris was born February 16, 1934 in Danielson, CT, daughter of the late Hildege Guilbault and the late Blanche Marie Matthews Guilbault. She was a retired transcriptionist with MUSC and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She enjoyed the lunch group, recreation center, cooking and was an avid reader. Doris dearly loved all her family and friends. She is survived by two sons, Gary Lee Crawford (Beth) of Summerville, SC and Jeff Crawford (Geri) of Seneca, SC; sister, Louise McElroy of The Villages, FL; granddaughter, Shannon Nicole Murdaugh of Summerville, SC; great-grandchildren, Brayden Kingry and Kylie Murdaugh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society. 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2019