Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Brown. View Sign

Dorothy Brown Charleston - Dorothy Mae Brown, 90, of Charleston, passed away Monday April 8, 2019, in Charleston, SC. She was born February 1, 1929 in Naples, Florida. She was a homemaker known to her family as an amazing cook. Dorothy was a talented crafter who loved to do ceramics, painting, and coloring. She was a mighty prayer warrior and was loved by her family and all the people who came to know her. Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Pamela Giordano, Sharon Brown, and Sheila (Herb) Kennedy, five grandchildren, Traci (Tom) McAlister, Heather Giordano, Benjamin (Jennifer) Brown, Tiffany (Jeremy) Medlin, and Joshua (Alisha) Kennedy, also surviving are her 12 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Abigail, Gabriel, Lucas, Bethani, Audrey, Enden, London, Sullivan, Michael, Annalee, and Cash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Wreden Brown, and her parents, Johnnie Hoats and Ruby Ritter Hoats. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Following the interment a small reception will be held at 4:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church, (West Ashley) 1400 Manor Blvd. Charleston, SC. Cremation Rites have been accorded by Palmetto Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to : Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC 29446. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at



Dorothy Brown Charleston - Dorothy Mae Brown, 90, of Charleston, passed away Monday April 8, 2019, in Charleston, SC. She was born February 1, 1929 in Naples, Florida. She was a homemaker known to her family as an amazing cook. Dorothy was a talented crafter who loved to do ceramics, painting, and coloring. She was a mighty prayer warrior and was loved by her family and all the people who came to know her. Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Pamela Giordano, Sharon Brown, and Sheila (Herb) Kennedy, five grandchildren, Traci (Tom) McAlister, Heather Giordano, Benjamin (Jennifer) Brown, Tiffany (Jeremy) Medlin, and Joshua (Alisha) Kennedy, also surviving are her 12 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Abigail, Gabriel, Lucas, Bethani, Audrey, Enden, London, Sullivan, Michael, Annalee, and Cash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Wreden Brown, and her parents, Johnnie Hoats and Ruby Ritter Hoats. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Following the interment a small reception will be held at 4:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church, (West Ashley) 1400 Manor Blvd. Charleston, SC. Cremation Rites have been accorded by Palmetto Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to : Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC 29446. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Carolina Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close