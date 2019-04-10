Dorothy Brown Charleston - Dorothy Mae Brown, 90, of Charleston, passed away Monday April 8, 2019, in Charleston, SC. She was born February 1, 1929 in Naples, Florida. She was a homemaker known to her family as an amazing cook. Dorothy was a talented crafter who loved to do ceramics, painting, and coloring. She was a mighty prayer warrior and was loved by her family and all the people who came to know her. Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Pamela Giordano, Sharon Brown, and Sheila (Herb) Kennedy, five grandchildren, Traci (Tom) McAlister, Heather Giordano, Benjamin (Jennifer) Brown, Tiffany (Jeremy) Medlin, and Joshua (Alisha) Kennedy, also surviving are her 12 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Abigail, Gabriel, Lucas, Bethani, Audrey, Enden, London, Sullivan, Michael, Annalee, and Cash. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Wreden Brown, and her parents, Johnnie Hoats and Ruby Ritter Hoats. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Following the interment a small reception will be held at 4:00 pm at Calvary Lutheran Church, (West Ashley) 1400 Manor Blvd. Charleston, SC. Cremation Rites have been accorded by Palmetto Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to : Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Suite 46, Mount Pleasant, SC 29446. Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Park, (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 11, 2019