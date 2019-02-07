|
Dwight Herren North Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Dwight Herren are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Herren is survived by his wife, Beverly Failey-Herren; daughters, Deedra Wright (Earl) and Alexis R. Smith; son, Carlous L. Failey; mother, Lemmeree Herren; sisters, Phylis Ann Roberts (Marvin), Yvonne Walker (Larry) and Linda Calvary; brothers, Willis R. Herren, Jr., Everett Herren and Eddie Herren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019