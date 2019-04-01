Edie "Tubie" Richardson Holmes GOOSE CREEK - The relatives and friends of Edie (Tubie) Richardson Holmes, 47, of Goose Creek, SC are invited to attend her Home Going Services on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:30PM at Mt. Zion AME Church, 468 Howe Hall Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Burial Private, directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS/SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME. Phone 843-824-9990/843-744-8761. There will be a visitation on this Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019 from 6-8PM at Rivers Funeral Home Chapel, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC. She leaves to cherish her memoires: 4 daughters, Tierra Gordon (Rodney), Cierra Green (Xavier), Kierra and Zierra Coaxum; Mother, Zenia Holmes; brothers, Lewis Richardson, Jr., Eric and Travis Richardson; 7 grandchilden; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edie Richardson "Tubie" Holmes.
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-8761
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019