Edna Elizabeth Hunter Hill Mt. Pleasant - Edna Elizabeth Hunter Hill, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late Harold Hoyle Hill, Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 following a recent decline in her health. She resided at Sweetgrass Village for the past 8 years since her husband's passing. The relatives and friends of Edna Hill are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Sullivan's Island Baptist Church, 1753 Central Avenue at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 7, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Edna was born October 31, 1929 in her family's home in Ora, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Josiah Benjamin Hunter and the late Marie Patterson Hunter. Edna was a graduate of Winthrop College in Home Economics. She taught Adult Education Sewing at Wando High School, and with her husband Harold was active serving in many capacities at Sullivan's Island Baptist Church and Gideon's International. Edna was loved by all who knew her well. She made "family" of many with whom she freely shared her sewing tips and special recipes. We will miss you, Mom, but we take great joy in knowing you are in Heaven with our Savior and are now reunited with your dear Harold and other loved ones. Edna and Harold have four children, Marie Nichols (Bobby), Beth Brawner (Rick), Hal Hill (Mary Kay) and Hunter Hill (Susan) and helped raise nine grandchildren. They have eleven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sullivan's Island Baptist Church, P.O. Box 156, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482 or The Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7521. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019