Edna Elizabeth Hunter Hill Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Edna Hill are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Sullivan's Island Baptist Church, 1753 Central Avenue at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, February 7, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sullivan's Island Baptist Church, P.O. Box 156, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482 or The Gideon's International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7521.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2019