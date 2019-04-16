|
Edna "Tootsie" Rouse Bobo Charleston - Entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, April 16, 2019; Mrs. Edna "Tootsie" Rouse Bobo (Formerly of the Phillip Community of Mt. Pleasant, SC). Mrs. Bobo is the wife of the late Mr. William Ferguson Bobo, daughter of the late Mr. Joseph, Sr and Mrs. Elizabeth "Betsy" Rouse, the mother of Mrs. Geraldine Rouse Hamilton, Mr. William Bobo, Sr. (Lottie),Mr. Nelson Bobo (Gwendolyn), Mr. James Bobo (Lethia), Mrs. Pernia Bobo-Mitchell (Edward), Mr. Anthony Bobo, Mr. Bruce Bobo (Nicole), Mrs. Rhonda Roach (Kenneth), Mr. LaVaughn Bobo (Lucretia), Mr. Lamar Bobo, Ms. Rosalynn Bobo March, Ms. Carla Bobo McCray, Mr. Kevin Bobo (Latonya), the late Mr. Vincent Bobo, Mr. Darrell Bobo and Mr. James Abraham; mother-in-law of Mrs. Susan Bobo, the sister of the late Mr. Lee Rouse, Mr. Joseph Rouse, Sr., Mr. Alfred Rouse, Mr. Jessie Rouse, Mr. Theodore Rouse, Mr. Alonzo Rouse, Mr. Nathaniel Rouse and Mrs. Elizabeth Rouse Jenkins. Mrs. Rouse Bobo was 86 years old. She retired from Charleston County School System.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2019