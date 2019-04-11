|
Edna White Canty Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Edna White Canty are invited to attend her Home-Going Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Canty leaves to cherish her loving daughter, Nakia White-Hazel (Montez); her father, Samuel White, Sr. (Mae); her siblings, Sylvia White Reid, Richard White, Francis Wright, James Grant, and Hazel Hennigan; grandchildren, Makayla and Mason Hazel; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean White. The family will be receiving friends at 933 Battery Avenue (Ashleyville Community), Charleston, SC. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2019