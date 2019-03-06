Edward Hamilton Chinnis, Sr. Walterboro - Edward Hamilton Chinnis passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Mr. Chinnis was 94 years old. He resided at the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro, SC from 2015 until the time of his death. His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, ministers and staff for the friendships and the compassionate care he received while he was a resident at the Victory House. Mr. Chinnis was born in Ravenel, SC. He served in the Navy from November 1942 until March of 1946 as a radioman on the USS Dorchester during World War II. He attended both the University of SC and Pembroke State University in NC. He liked to tell the story of breaking radio silence to alert naval command of the ship's whereabouts during a typhoon in the Sea of Japan in 1943. After military service Mr. Chinnis worked for twenty-four years for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad as a Station Master. After retiring he owned and operated an insurance agency and real estate brokerage in both Charlotte and Carolina Beach, NC. Mr. Chinnis was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church attending churches in North and South Carolina. His final church home was the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, SC. His family would like to thank his friends there for their continued prayers and visits during his time at the Victory House. Mr. Chinnis served on the Carolina Beach, NC Town Council. He was a lifetime member of both the Freemasons and the Shriners. He was also a member and past president of his local Lions Club, American Legion and Elks Club. He enjoyed sports, fishing, boating, reading, traveling, dancing and socializing with friends. Mr. Chinnis was predeceased by his wives Rosalind Chinnis and Ann Chinnis and his son Edward Chinnis II. He is survived by his son William Chinnis, and daughters Sheryl Beck (Larry) and Cindy White, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being handled by James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville, SC. Service will be held at The James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 o'clock until 11 o'clock. The family will have a private family Internment in Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC where Mr. Chinnis will be laid to rest with his son Edward and wife Ann. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary