Edward Hamilton Chinnis, Sr. Walterboro - Funeral arrangements are being handled by James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville, SC. Service will be held at The James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 o'clock. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 o'clock until 11 o'clock. The family will have a private family Internment in Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC where Mr. Chinnis will be laid to rest with his son Edward and wife Ann. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2019