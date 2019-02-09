Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Milton Britt Jr.. View Sign

Edwin Milton Britt, Jr. TAYLORS, SC - Edwin Milton Britt, Jr. 72, of Taylors, SC passed into his eternal heavenly home Thursday, February, 7, 2019 while at McCall Hospice House, Simpsonville, SC. Born May 21, 1946 in Charleston, SC, he was the son of Edwin M. Britt, Sr. and Mildred Bernice Britt. Edwin, also known as Ed or Milton, graduated from Eastridge High School, Eastridge, TN in 1964. He served in the US AIR FORCE from 1965-1969 in Philippines, Korea and Vietman. Edwin (Ed) was retired from IBM Corp. and Eastman Kodak. Prior to his illness was employed by American Services of Greenville, SC. Edwin (Ed) was an Organ Donor as well as a Body Donor to USC School of Medicine, Cell Biology/Anatomical Program, Columbia, SC. Edwin(Ed) was a very knowledgeable man and a man of many talents and abilities, unique sense of humor whom people enjoyed immensely, always the "teckie, gadget man." If it was New - he wanted it and usually got it - eventually. Member of Lee Road Baptist Church, Taylors, SC. and the Partners in Christ Sunday School Group. Ed was an avid reader and enjoyed especially all types of historical materials. Edwin (Ed) is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna C. Britt of Taylors, SC, daughter Jennifer E. Hallex of Taylors, son-in-law Lee Hallex; son Jeremy Edwin Britt, daughter-in-law Nicole Hirt Britt; four grandchildren- Army Sgt Allan Lee Hallex, Jr. (AJ)(Kristin), Kayla Hallex Gosnell,(Frankie) Garrett Riley Hallex, Hannah Nichelle Hallex; 2 great-grandchildren- Hudson Isaiah Hallex and Paislee Elizabeth Hallex. Ed is also survived by a brother, Ron Britt of Shawnee, OK. In addition to his parents, Edwin (Ed) was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Britt. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held on Sat, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Peppertree Subdivision Clubhouse, Taylors, SC (just off Reid School Rd across from Taylors Elem. School from 2-4pm (drop-in). Light refreshments, music, remembrances, etc. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. We request that donations/memorials be made specifically to Cancer Research on Glioblastoma Tumors. A specific address to mail a check: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715, (



