Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Libby" Daniel. View Sign

Elizabeth "Libby" Daniel Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth "Libby" May Daniel, 18, of Mount Pleasant, was born February 28, 2001 and passed away April 7th, 2019. From the time Libby was able to walk, it was obvious she was going to leave her mark on the world. Her rambunctious, mischievous way of looking at life was one of the many ways that Libby always did one thing so many of us can't, and that's stay true to ourselves. Libby always followed her heart, and always found a way to overcome life struggles on her own terms. She was truly a force of nature. During her freshman year at Wando High School, she decided to take her chance with the Air Force JROTC, and in making that choice, found herself. John "Major" Farese was a pivotal person in Libby's journey to greatness. Every obstacle she faced only pushed her to try that much harder, and her work paid off. As a senior, she was promoted to, and honorably served, as Group Commander. AFJROTC allowed Libby the opportunities to make amazing friendships, find mentors that would change her and mold her, and give back to the community she lived in and loved so much. She was recently accepted to the College of Charleston, and was set to begin that next chapter of her life in the fall of 2019. Libby was the person who loved with her whole heart. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her life. Her mother said it best. "Don't just be sad for us. Be sad for everyone that didn't get the chance to know Libby. Libby could have changed the world." She leaves behind her mother Kaeti, and step-father Brandon Barr, of Mount Pleasant, SC; father Preston Daniel and step- mother Elizabeth, of Alexandria, VA; her sister Jane Daniel, of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister Sarah Daniel of Kansas City, MO; sister Brooks Towler (Daniel) of Augusta, Ga; step brother Karsten Barr-Rollins of Wichita, KS, her beloved dogs, Kord and Little, grandparents, Joyce May Daniel of North Augusta, SC; Mike Price of Morehead City, NC; Laurie Johnson of Wilsonville, OR; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss her every day. She was preceded in death by her Granny, Beverly Price, and her paternal grandfather, John Brady Daniel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Church at LifePark. The family will receive friends and visitors beginning at noon in the church prior to the service. Floral arrangements are welcome, or you can make donations to Wando High Schools Air Force JROTC. Funeral Services provided by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, North Charleston. (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at



Elizabeth "Libby" Daniel Mt. Pleasant - Elizabeth "Libby" May Daniel, 18, of Mount Pleasant, was born February 28, 2001 and passed away April 7th, 2019. From the time Libby was able to walk, it was obvious she was going to leave her mark on the world. Her rambunctious, mischievous way of looking at life was one of the many ways that Libby always did one thing so many of us can't, and that's stay true to ourselves. Libby always followed her heart, and always found a way to overcome life struggles on her own terms. She was truly a force of nature. During her freshman year at Wando High School, she decided to take her chance with the Air Force JROTC, and in making that choice, found herself. John "Major" Farese was a pivotal person in Libby's journey to greatness. Every obstacle she faced only pushed her to try that much harder, and her work paid off. As a senior, she was promoted to, and honorably served, as Group Commander. AFJROTC allowed Libby the opportunities to make amazing friendships, find mentors that would change her and mold her, and give back to the community she lived in and loved so much. She was recently accepted to the College of Charleston, and was set to begin that next chapter of her life in the fall of 2019. Libby was the person who loved with her whole heart. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her life. Her mother said it best. "Don't just be sad for us. Be sad for everyone that didn't get the chance to know Libby. Libby could have changed the world." She leaves behind her mother Kaeti, and step-father Brandon Barr, of Mount Pleasant, SC; father Preston Daniel and step- mother Elizabeth, of Alexandria, VA; her sister Jane Daniel, of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister Sarah Daniel of Kansas City, MO; sister Brooks Towler (Daniel) of Augusta, Ga; step brother Karsten Barr-Rollins of Wichita, KS, her beloved dogs, Kord and Little, grandparents, Joyce May Daniel of North Augusta, SC; Mike Price of Morehead City, NC; Laurie Johnson of Wilsonville, OR; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss her every day. She was preceded in death by her Granny, Beverly Price, and her paternal grandfather, John Brady Daniel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Church at LifePark. The family will receive friends and visitors beginning at noon in the church prior to the service. Floral arrangements are welcome, or you can make donations to Wando High Schools Air Force JROTC. Funeral Services provided by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, North Charleston. (843) 797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Carolina Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close