Ellen Jenkins Chicago, IL - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Ellen Jenkins are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Francis Brown AME Church, 9-11 Ashe Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with the family hour from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her children, Benjamin Jenkins, Jr., Rosemary Jenkins, and Brenda L. Green; stepchildren, Angela Dunn, Leneth Jenkins, Vincent Jenkins and Patrice Brown; 27 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2019