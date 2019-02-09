Ellen Yon Charleston - Ellen Mitchum Yon was born in Berkeley County, SC on August 23, 1935 to the late Edward Mitchum and Shelly Wyndham Mitchum. Ellen graduated from Macedonia High School and was a member of the 1951 Girls State Champion Basketball Team. She was a graduate of the St. Francis Xavier School of Nursing. She had a very rewarding career as a Nursing Supervisor in a number of Industries such as; Avco Lycoming and Rebestos Manhattan. She subsequently worked and retired from the Citadel & The College of Charleston Nursing Staff. Ellen was an active member of Old St. Andrews Parish Church for many years. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marion Yon, 2 sons, Rick Yon and Randy Yon, a daughter Rhonda Hair, 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great- grandson. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rise" Carter, and 2 grandsons, Christopher Yon and Marion Yon IV. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2PM at Old St. Andrews Parish Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Old St. Andrews Parish Church, 2604 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC 29414. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Yon.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 10, 2019