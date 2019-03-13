Elouise Nelson Alston

Elouise Nelson Alston CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Elouise Nelson Alston, 81, of Charleston, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11AM @ Mt. Carmel UM Church 95 Cooper St. Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Road North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in the Live Oak memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing on Thursday March 14, from 6-8PM at Suburban Funeral Home Chapel. The most precious memories of Mrs. Elouise Nelson Alston will resound in the lives of her beloved children; Sharon (Arnold) Parker, Jo Ann Alston and Carla (Leroy) Smalls, grandchildren; Antwane Parker, Keisha (David Sr.) Hart, Jasmine Alston, great-grandchildren; Antoine Parker, Shyitoine Parker, and David Hart Jr.. One Aunt; Sally McHoney. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 14, 2019
